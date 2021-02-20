Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Minister of Trade discuss advancing strategic partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Minister of Trade and Industry of the Russian Federation, Denis Valentinovich Manturov, reviewed the strategic relations between the two nations and prospects of promoting cooperation across various domains, primarily at the economic level.

This Russian minister is in Abu Dhabi to participate in the International Defence Exhibition and the Naval Defence Exhibition (IDEX and NAVDEX) 2021, due to run on 21 – 25 February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre.

The two ministers discussed Russia's participation in the event, which, they affirmed, enjoys a significant turnout despite the exceptional circumstances the world is reeling under due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They underlined the importance of the international event in spurring economic recovery and restoring gradual normalcy.

Sheikh Abdullah re-affirmed the longstanding and robust strategic partnership between the UAE and Russian Federation and the country's determination to advance their privileged relations to promote cooperation at all levels for the best interests of their peoples.

The Russian minister hailed the steady growth in relations between the two friendly nations thanks to their strategic partnership. He also lauded the neat organisation of the IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 and the application of all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all participants.

The UAE Ambassador to Russia, Dr Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber attended the meeting.