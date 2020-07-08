Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Minister discuss bilateral relations, COVID-19 developments

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Denis Manturov, Russian Minister of Trade and Industry, discussed the strategic ties between the two countries and the prospects of cooperation, particularly in commercial and industrial fields.

In a telephone call today, Sheikh Abdullah and Mantrouv, tackled a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as latest developments related to COVID-19 and its economic impacts. They emphasised the importance of international efforts to overcome this challenge and to step up joint work to mitigate its impacts.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the UAE's the distinguished strategic relations with Russia and the growing cooperation between the two friendly countries.

In turn, Mantrouv said that his country looks forward to enhancing joint cooperation with the UAE in all fields.