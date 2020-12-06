Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidating strategic relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Kang Kyung-wha, the Foreign Minister of South Korea, reviewed the prospects of fostering cooperation in areas of health, education, technology and investment.

This came as the UAE top diplomat welcomed the S. Korean minister in Abu Dhabi and discussed with her ways of further consolidating the strategic relations between the two friendly nations.

The two chief diplomats exchanged views over a number of regional and international issues of interest and their cooperation as part of the global fight against COVID-19 in terms of exchanging expertise and adopting best practices in combatting the repercussion of the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised on the privileged relations between the two nations and their steadily growing and robust strategic bonds. He said the UAE is looking forward to further deepening and widening relations with S. Korea to fulfil the ambitions of the leadership of the two nations and their peoples.

The S. Korean minister underlined the strategic relations between the two countries and their common endeavors to grow relations across all fronts.

Sheikh Abdullah hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the Korean foreign minister and her accompanying delegation.