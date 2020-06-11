Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endangering civilian lives in Libya

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 10th June 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sameh Shoukry, Egypt's Foreign Minister, expressed their concern over developments in Libya and the ongoing fighting which undermines regional security and stability.

This came during a telephone call, made today as part of the of the continuous consultation and coordination between the two ministers.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah and Shoukry condemned endangering civilian lives by armed groups supported by foreign forces, specially in and around the city of Sirte.

They called for immediate ceasefire and commitment to political process, under the auspices of the UN and in line with the "Berlin Process" and "Cairo Declaration".

They stressed that political solution is the only acceptable way to end the conflict and achieve stability, to meet the aspirations of the brotherly people of Libya.