Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi FM review consolidating cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reviewed the prospects of further consolidating the long-standing and strategic relations between the two fraternal nations across all fronts.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received his Saudi counterpart today and reciprocated with him the Ramadan greetings. The two ministers exchanged views over the latest regional developments as well as the ongoing cooperation between the two nations to address the fallout of the COVID-19. They, in this regard, discussed ways of boosting international cooperation to speed up the recovery process from the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the deeply rooted ties binding the two nations and their steady development under the patronage of their leadership.

The Saudi Foreign Minister arrived at Al Bateen Executive Airport earlier today where he was welcomed by Sheikh Abdullah.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, along with Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister for International Organisations' Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, and Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakheel, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE.