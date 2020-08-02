Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, exchanged greetings for Eid al-Adha.

During a telephone call, Sheikh Abdullah wished the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, health and wellness while hoping for prosperity and development for Saudi Arabia and its citizens, under his leadership.

Both sides also discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries, including their overall cooperation, as well as regional and international topics of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the historic ties and strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries.