Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of former Indian External Affairs Minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 7th August 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed in a letter to Indian Minister for External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, his condolences over the passing of his predecessor, former Minister for External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj.

"Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s record of compassionate diplomacy represents the legacy by which she will be remembered for generations to come.

Known for her humane approach to public service, Swaraj was an effective stateswoman and cherished partner to the UAE.

We recall with fondness her first official visit to Abu Dhabi in November 2014 as a significant step forward in reviewing the brotherly relations between our two countries and advancing cooperation on the political, economic, and cultural fronts. Her passing is a profound loss to both nations."

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also communicated his sympathies to the former minister’s family members and colleagues.