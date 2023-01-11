UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Sends Letter To South African Minister Of International Relations And Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, met Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, and conveyed to her the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as a letter from His Highness on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Al Hameli and Dr. Pandor discussed ways to strengthen relations and leverage emerging opportunities in the fields of trade and economy, food security, and renewable energy.

Discussions also focused on the UAE’s hosting of COP28 in Expo City Dubai in November.

Al Hameli reaffirmed the UAE leadership's commitment to cooperating with South Africa in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and peoples.

For her part, Dr. Pandor emphasised her country's commitment to working to enhance relations with the UAE in all areas of common interest.

