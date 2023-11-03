Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, discussed the latest developments in the middle East and ways to ensure the protection of all civilians.

During a phone call, the two top diplomats explored the humanitarian conditions affecting civilians and efforts to intensify and fast-track the delivery of relief and medical aid to them safely and sustainably.

The two ministers also touched on the efforts made by the international community towards de-escalation and containing the crisis. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the importance of intensifying regional and global efforts to end extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region, and to ensure the protection of civilian lives.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultation regarding the crisis.

