Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discuss advancing ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ivan Korcok, the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, have reviewed prospects of advancing cooperation between the two nations.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received his Slovak counterpart in the presence of Minister of Defence of the Slovak Republic Jaroslav Nad, and discussed with them an array of issues of interest along with the latest regional and international developments, with special emphasis on investment, economic and defence cooperation ties.

The two top diplomats also touched on the global fight against COVID-19 and the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in terms of exchanging knowledge and expertise and supporting international efforts to stem the fallout of the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the privileged relations between the UAE and Slovak Republic and the Emirates' keenness to grow them across all fronts.

Attending the meeting as well was Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.