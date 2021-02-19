Abdullah bin Zayed, Sudanese counterpart exploring boosting ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed joint cooperation between the UAE and Sudan and means of developing them across all sectors over a phone call with Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Foreign Minister of Sudan.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah re-affirmed the depth of the UAE-Sudan relations and their continuous keenness to enhance them. He also wished the Republic of Sudan further stability, progress and prosperity.