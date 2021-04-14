UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Sudanese FM Discuss Fostering Relations

Faizan Hashmi 50 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed the prospects of growing cooperation with the Republic of Sudan at a meeting with Foreign Minister Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi.

The meeting explored the ways of fostering bilateral relations, specially in the fields of investment and agriculture.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of interest.

The two ministers exchanged greetings on the advent of Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the breadth and strength of relations between the two nations and wished stability, progress and prosperity for Sudan and its people.

The two top diplomats exchanged an MoU between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy and the National Centre for Diplomatic Studies in Sudan.

