Abdullah Bin Zayed, Swedish Counterpart Review Latest Regional, Global Developments

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, Margot Wallstrom the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, to take stock of the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest, with an eye on Yemen.

The two ministers discussed ways of bolstering the distinguished ties and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE's sincere interest to further consolidate relations with Sweden in order to serve interest of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The Swedish foreign minister expressed her country's desire to strengthen relations and expand cooperation with the UAE, and praised the leading stature enjoyed by the UAE regionally and globally.

