Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, reviewed the prospects of fostering the cooperation and friendship ties between the two nations across various fields.

This came as the UAE top diplomat welcomed the Afghan minister today and discussed growing cooperation in the fields of education, AI, technology, health and economy in addition to exchanging views over a number of regional and international issues of interest.

The meeting touched on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts being made to confront its fallout.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's determination to further enhance the privileged relations with Switzerland across various domains to the best interests of the two countries' peoples.

The Swiss minister congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the 49th UAE National Day, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

Attending the meeting was Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs.