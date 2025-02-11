Abdullah bin Zayed, Syrian FM discuss enhancing relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today Asaad al-Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian Transitional Government, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai.

The UAE Top Diplomat welcomed al-Shibani and the accompanying delegation during the meeting which discussed strengthening the long-standing relations between the two countries and their peoples, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation in areas of shared interest.

The discussions also covered the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, along with current regional developments.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s firm stance in supporting Syria’s independence and sovereignty over its entire territories, standing by the Syrian people, and backing all efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for lasting security, stability, and a dignified life.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of advancing the path of reconstruction and development in Syria, and ensuring all necessary factors for security and stability to secure a promising future filled with opportunities for prosperity and well-being for its people.

The two sides also discussed a range of issues related to the WGS 2025 and explored ways to leverage the event for strengthened international cooperation and support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Hassan Ahmad Al Shehhi, the UAE Ambassador to Syria, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.