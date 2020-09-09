UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed To Lead State Delegation To Signing Ceremony Of UAE-Israeli Peace Accord On September 15 In Washington

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to signing ceremony of UAE-Israeli peace accord on September 15 in Washington

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will lead a UAE high-ranking delegation to Washington on September 15 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump to participate in the signing ceremony of the historic UAE-Israeli peace accord in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

