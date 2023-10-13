Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalation, protection of civilians in region over phone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed in a telephone conversation with Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, the latest developments in the region and efforts towards de-escalation and protection of civilians.

They also touched on the humanitarian fallout of the crisis, and efforts to provide safe passage routes to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to civilians.