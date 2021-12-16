Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthening relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu deliberated the prospects of propelling the cooperation ties between two nations across all fields.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received his Turkish Counterpart in Abu Dhabi, where they reviewed the outcome of the official visit recently paid by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Republic of Turkey, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the situation in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's desire to strengthen bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two nations to the best interests of their peoples.

Prior to the meeting, the two ministers signed an MoU between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy and Diplomacy Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.