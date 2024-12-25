Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed in a phone call today with Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, ways to further enhance the strategic relations between the two countries to serve their mutual interests.

The two top diplomats also reviewed overall regional developments, including the situation in the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah stressing the importance of accelerating regional and international efforts to preserve Syria's unity and sovereignty and to support the aspirations of its people for security, stability, and development.