Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister discuss ways to curb COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed ways of fostering bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan.

In a recent video call, Sheikh Abdullah and Meredov discussed boosting joint cooperation in various fields, including political, economic, commercial, education, innovation, food security, oil and gas, and scientific research.

The ministers also discussed regional developments as well as their countries' efforts to curb the repercussions of the novel coronavirus. They agreed it was necessary to unite the experiences of research centres in both countries by exchanging research findings and sharing the latest in advanced testing to detect the virus. Furthermore, they pledged to collaborate in supporting global efforts to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

The two foreign ministers also stressed the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in combating the pandemic and to address its effects and repercussions at various levels.

The Turkmenistan Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his wishes for the UAE further progress and development.

Sheikh Abdullah, in turn, reciprocated the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to President Berdimuhamedow and their wishes for progress and prosperity to the Turkmenistan.

H.H. also affirmed his keenness to boost UAE-Turkmenistan strategic ties based on the distinguished relations between both countries leadership and people. He commended the preventive and precautionary measures taken by Turkmenistan to counter the virus.

The UAE Foreign Minister hailed the cooperation of members of the Turkmenistani community residing in the country and their commitment to the preventive and precautionary measures applied.

The video call was attended by Abdulnasser Al Shaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Serdarmammet Saparmammedovich Garajaev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to UAE; as well as a number of senior officials from both sides.