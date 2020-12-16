Abdullah bin Zayed: UAE, its partners provide living example of harnessing technological advances in containing repercussions of COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the UAE, in cooperation with its partners around the world has provided a living example of harnessing technological advances in containing the pandemic and building a flexible response to deal with its repercussions, which resulted in multiple achievements in record time.

The UAE top diplomat made the statements while addressing the Global business Summit co-hosted today by the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Estonia. The event is a virtual forum that brings together the private and public sectors to accelerate digital transformation in the global fight against COVID-19.

Addressing the summit, Sheikh Abdullah extended regards to all participants and attendees at today’s Global Business Summit, which, he said, is "held in delicate, exceptional global circumstances that affect all of us whether governments, companies or individuals."

He added, "On behalf of the United Arab Emirates, I would like to thank the friendly Republic of Estonia and organizers of this important global event. We look forward for more constructive partnerships with your country, a pioneer in technological and digital development."

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the privileged ties between the two nations, which he described as "distinguished relations that bind us with Estonia and provide a solid base for establishing bilateral and multilateral partnerships to find technological solutions to support the development and overcome the challenges facing our countries and societies, foremost among which is the COVID-19 pandemic and its wide-ranging effects."

The Global Business Summit, he continued, provides "a major opportunity to exchange technological expertise and employ digital technologies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and deal with its repercussions in all fields.

"The UAE, in cooperation with its partners around the world has provided a living example of harnessing technological advances in containing the pandemic and building a flexible response to deal with its repercussions which resulted in multiple achievements in record time."

He cited examples of these achievements, including "effective detection, tracing, prevention and risk management techniques, and the steady growth in the speed of testing, developing and adapting smart government applications to serve health goals, ensuring the continuity of governmental and logistical services in all sectors with the desired efficiency and effectiveness.

"I can assure you that what we have reached today in the UAE record expansion in the epidemiological survey and an exceptional success in averting the second wave of the pandemic would not have been possible without the proper employment of technology and digital technologies to deal with the health crisis.

"I also assure you that all this is not the result of the instantaneous response to the epidemic, but rather the culmination of cumulative government policies that supported the technological progress in the UAE over the past years.

"These efforts resulted in the launch of the country's strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in 2017, with the aim to employ technological developments in the service of society and enhance the sustainability and competitiveness of the economy."

While the UAE continues its technological and digital journey to achieve the goals of food and economic security, clean energy, smart cities, and the space sector, Sheikh Abdullah explained, "it does not neglect the key role of technological diplomacy and bilateral and multilateral partnerships play in achieving our future aspirations in the field of technology and digital strategies.

"In light of this, the UAE is in the process of appointing its first ambassador for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with the aim of building on the achievements of the Emirati diplomacy and its distinguished presence at the global level to forge more technological partnerships and explore opportunities for digital cooperation with its partners."

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the tremendous value of Expo 2020 Dubai, organised under the theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

The global event, he said, "will serve as a vital opportunity for us all to explore new opportunities and promising partnerships in the field of technology, whether in the traditional or technological sectors or through investment alliances in pioneering fields such as financial technology.

"The UAE, Estonia, and all the countries participating in the summit are looking forward to harnessing the power of technology to promote economic growth, and to stimulate partnerships and strategic cooperation to serve the goals of development, stability and peace for our societies and peoples in all parts of the world.

"Accordingly, I invite you all to benefit from this summit, and I hope you benefit from what participating parties will offer in the fields of health, education, agriculture and food, governance, electronic security, smart cities, logistics, finance, and manufacturing."

Concluding Sheikh Abdullah extended his thanks to Estonia. "I thank you all for your participation, and I wish great success to this summit. We look forward to welcoming you all at Expo 2020."

For his part, Urmas Reinsalu, the Foreign Minister of Estonia, said: "The pandemic has affected many lives and taken a toll on many sectors of the economy. Today we can lend a helping hand to those looking for innovations and wanting to transform their businesses for the better."

He added, "The Global Business Summit provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs from different backgrounds and experiences to promote their best solutions. In the fight against COVID-19, digital transformation across sectors is possible only if there is good collaboration between the private and the public sector in finding innovative solutions to complicated problems."

The Global Business Summit encourages governments and businesses to share some of the world’s best digital solutions to help confront the complex challenges posed by the pandemic. The summit also featured sectors that included health, education, e-governance, cyber security, food technology, smart mobility and logistics, finance, and manufacturing.

Those who spoke during the summit included Toomas Hendrik Ilves, the former President of Estonia; Abdulnasser Al Shaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change and Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, and Kate Berardo, Vice President of Leadership Development at Facebook.

Countries that participated were also invited to nominate their best digital solutions in one of the featured sectors to help overcome a global problem, with proposals ready for use in at least one country and to be implemented within three months.