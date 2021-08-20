UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Latest Developments In Afghanistan

Fri 20th August 2021

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has deliberated with Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, the latest developments of the situation in the Republic of Afghanistan and the prospects of establishing security and stability in the Asian country.

This came in a phone conversation wherein the two top diplomats also reviewed ways of further consolidating the friendship and strategic cooperation ties between the UAE and the United Kingdom.

During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's support for the efforts of the international community to achieve security and stability in Afghanistan on the basis of fulfilling the aspirations of the brotherly Afghan people for development and prosperity.

Raab thanked Sheikh Abdullah for the support provided by the UAE to evacuate British citizens as well as the Afghans who helped the Kingdom over the past 20 years.

