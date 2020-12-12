UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, UK Minister For ME And North Africa Review Regional, International Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Minister for ME and North Africa review regional, international developments

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and James Cleverly, the Minister for middle East and North Africa at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, reviewed the prospects of further consolidating the historical and strategic relations between the two friendly nations across all fronts.

This came at a meeting here wherein they also exchanged views over an array of regional and international issue of interest.

The UAE top diplomat reiterated the breadth and width of the strategic relations between the UAE and UK and the two nations' determination to continue to foster cooperation across all fields to the best interests of their peoples.

The UK minister likewise emphasised the robust friendship bonds between the two nations and hailed the UAE's contribution to the global fight against COVID-19 and its solidarity with and support for various countries on mitigating the fallout from the pandemic.

Attending the meeting were the UAE Ambassador to UK Mansour Abdullah Belhoul, and Patrick Modi, the British Ambassador to the UAE.

Related Topics

Africa UAE United Kingdom Middle East All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A results

1 second ago

Lisbon offers Mozambique support in fight against ..

5 minutes ago

Bassino wins with Shiffrin fourth at Courchevel gi ..

5 minutes ago

Austrian/German operation hits neo-Nazis, seizes a ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

5 minutes ago

Suriya Zaman first female addresses in a local jir ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.