Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Minister for ME and North Africa review regional, international developments

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and James Cleverly, the Minister for middle East and North Africa at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, reviewed the prospects of further consolidating the historical and strategic relations between the two friendly nations across all fronts.

This came at a meeting here wherein they also exchanged views over an array of regional and international issue of interest.

The UAE top diplomat reiterated the breadth and width of the strategic relations between the UAE and UK and the two nations' determination to continue to foster cooperation across all fields to the best interests of their peoples.

The UK minister likewise emphasised the robust friendship bonds between the two nations and hailed the UAE's contribution to the global fight against COVID-19 and its solidarity with and support for various countries on mitigating the fallout from the pandemic.

Attending the meeting were the UAE Ambassador to UK Mansour Abdullah Belhoul, and Patrick Modi, the British Ambassador to the UAE.