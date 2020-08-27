UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, UK Secretary Of State Discuss Consolidating Strategic Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2020 (WAM)

This came in a phone call today, wherein the two top diplomats reviewed regional and international developments of concern, most notably the situation in Iran, Yemen and Libya.

The two sides touched on their efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the importance further enhancing cooperation in addressing the pandemic’s fallout and supporting the global action to develop a vaccine.

Sheikh Abdullah and Raab also emphasised the historical relations between the two friendly countries and their keenness to reinforce their cooperation for the best interest of their peoples and their aspirations for development and prosperity.

Raab hailed anew the peace accord between the UAE and Israel, describing it as an important step in the peace process in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked Raab and noted the UK’s key role in promoting peace and supporting security and stability in the region.

