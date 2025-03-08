Abdullah Bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Discuss Strengthening Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 01:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone conversation today with Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations across various levels.
The two top diplomats reviewed the outcomes of the official visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the UAE last February, emphasising its importance in expanding bilateral cooperation, especially following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.
Additionally, the two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments.
