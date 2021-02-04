Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of education in upholding values of tolerance, human fraternity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), underlined the fundamental role played by education in inculcating the sublime values of human fraternity and grooming future generations capable of upholding the quintessential Emirati values of peaceful coexistence, love and respect.

This came as Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed chaired a virtual meeting of the EHRC, which he opened with a statement marking the World Day of Human Fraternity.

"As the world is observing the first ever day of the International Day of Human Fraternity, we emphasise the significant role of education in promoting the values of human fraternity and tolerance among young generations, to teach them traditional Emirati values, which will drive the country’s development and prosperity."

The values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity have been key values in the UAE since the establishment of the Union, he added, noting that the UAE aims to help achieve security, stability, peace and coexistence.

Addressing the meeting, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, presented a proposal aimed at instilling passion among the teaching profession, supporting the education system and improving learning deliverables, by attracting retired talent who have worked in public or private institutions to support the educational process and engage teachers.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, conducted a presentation on the empowerment of People of Determination in times of crisis.

She pointed out that the policy aims to ensure rapid response to the needs of people of determination, by providing a reliable infrastructure, preparing qualified employees and volunteers from among Emiratis, ensuring that parents are capable of addressing the needs of their children, creating a community that is aware of the needs of people of determination, and launching a series of rehabilitation programmes.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, presented a proposal to support the UAE’s preschool education sector, and accelerate its recovery from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted the importance of supporting efforts made at the country level to ensure the continuity of the early childhood education and care around the country while presenting a range of Federal and local incentives to support it.

Attending the meeting also were Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, along with a number of senior officials.