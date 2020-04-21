ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed the Afro-UAE cooperation ties and efforts made across the African continent in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This came in a phone call with Moussa Faki Mahamat, the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, with whom the UAE's top diplomat discussed prospects of standing by all African nations to survive the repercussions of the coronavirus crisis.

The two sides reviews ways of facilitating the dispatch of medical supplies and techniques to various African countries to help them take the necessary preventive and precautionary measures and attend to the novel virus patients.

Affirming the UAE's support for all African countries in their efforts to weather the crisis, Sheikh Abdullah said: "The coronavirus pandemic entails concerted efforts and global synergy to protect the entire world against this crisis and its fallout."