Abdullah bin Zayed, UNESCO Director-General discuss bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Audrey Azoulay, and discussed with her the fruitful and constructive cooperation between the UAE and UNESCO, focusing on various initiatives and projects aimed at preserving heritage and safeguarding the global cultural legacy for future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the UAE-UNESCO partnership is solid and sustainable, aiming to protect global cultural and civilisational heritage, enhance international cooperation in education, science, and culture, and promote the values of peace, tolerance, and human fraternity across the world.

He commended Azoulay’s efforts at UNESCO, emphasising that the organisation’s projects and initiatives contribute to building bridges of communication between different peoples and cultures.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; and Ambassador Ali Alhaj Al Ali, Permanent Delegate of the UAE to UNESCO.