Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, UNESCO Director-General Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, UNESCO Director-General discuss bilateral cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Audrey Azoulay, and discussed with her the fruitful and constructive cooperation between the UAE and UNESCO, focusing on various initiatives and projects aimed at preserving heritage and safeguarding the global cultural legacy for future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the UAE-UNESCO partnership is solid and sustainable, aiming to protect global cultural and civilisational heritage, enhance international cooperation in education, science, and culture, and promote the values of peace, tolerance, and human fraternity across the world.

He commended Azoulay’s efforts at UNESCO, emphasising that the organisation’s projects and initiatives contribute to building bridges of communication between different peoples and cultures.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; and Ambassador Ali Alhaj Al Ali, Permanent Delegate of the UAE to UNESCO.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Education UAE Dubai Salem Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, UNESCO Director-General discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UNESCO Director-General discuss bilateral cooperation

5 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports record net profit of AED4.7 ..

ADNOC Drilling reports record net profit of AED4.77 billion in 2024

5 minutes ago
 WGS: UNESCO showcases power of multilateralism in ..

WGS: UNESCO showcases power of multilateralism in restoring cultural heritage

20 minutes ago
 WGS: Ray Dalio calls for immediate action to tackl ..

WGS: Ray Dalio calls for immediate action to tackle debt to avoid destabilising ..

20 minutes ago
 Sindh govt bans unregistered vehicles from roads i ..

Sindh govt bans unregistered vehicles from roads in Karachi, other cities

34 minutes ago
 Solomon Islands seeks to strengthen partnership wi ..

Solomon Islands seeks to strengthen partnership with UAE in energy, trade

35 minutes ago
UAE condemns car-ramming attack in Munich

UAE condemns car-ramming attack in Munich

50 minutes ago
 WGS: Future of Government Communication Forum addr ..

WGS: Future of Government Communication Forum addresses key challenges facing re ..

50 minutes ago
 WhatsApp introduces new feature to organize group ..

WhatsApp introduces new feature to organize group chats

54 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visit ..

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Cen ..

57 minutes ago
 9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents

9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents

57 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade ex ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East