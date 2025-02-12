Abdullah bin Zayed, UNHCR discuss joint cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

The meeting discussed the cooperation between the UAE and UNHCR and explored ways to enhance international collaboration in addressing pressing global challenges to improve humanitarian responses for refugees worldwide.

The UAE top diplomat welcomed Grandi, reiterating the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting UNHCR’s efforts in alleviating the suffering of refugees around the world and ensuring they have access to a dignified life.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN and other International Organisations in Geneva.