Abdullah bin Zayed urges teachers, education staff to take COVID-19 vaccine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council urged all employees in public and private educational establishments, including teachers and administrative staff, to take the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, to support the country’s efforts to vaccinate over 50 percent of residents in the first quarter of 2021 and accelerate the return to normalcy of schools.

He made this statement while chairing a meeting of the council, which was held via video conferencing. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the achievements of the council’s members in ensuring the continuity of the education process, as well as for the efforts to reinforce the capacities of human resources and invest in the country’s youth.

He also stressed that overcoming this phase of the pandemic requires the cooperation of all members of the community while highlighting his confidence in the awareness of education professionals and employees of educational establishments of their key role in supporting the country’s efforts to contain the pandemic and protect the community.

He affirmed the importance of the education sector’s support for the country’s work to counter pandemic, being a vital national sector while pointing out that the UAE has been keen to lead other countries in countering the virus, through adopting precautionary measures, performing tests, and offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all segments of the community.

"We look forward to the return of our sons and daughters to their schools, to develop their capacities and skills in a safe and healthy academic environment where they can be overachievers, preparing a promising generation capable of leading the country in the future," Sheikh Abdullah said.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, presented a strategy for motivating national entrepreneurship, which aims to establish a comprehensive framework for supporting entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the country.

He addressed the role of this sector in creating job opportunities and reinforcing the UAE’s regional and global competitiveness.

The council discussed the enrolment conditions for nurseries and elementary education, including setting the required age of enrolment to four years of age for the first year of nursery, and six years of age for the first year of elementary education starting on 31st August for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Ministry of Education and local education authorities agreed to set the date for receiving students in private schools from India, Pakistan and Japan, as well as starting the academic year in April, and accepting students of the appropriate age on 31st March for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The meeting was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, and senior officials.