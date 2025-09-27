Abdullah bin Zayed urges urgent end to Gaza war in meeting with Israeli Prime Minister in New York

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 04:00 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, on the sidelines of the ongoing 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York.
The meeting reviewed the latest regional developments and the efforts of the international community to end the war in the Gaza Strip. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the urgent need to bring an end to the bloody conflict in Gaza, reach a permanent and sustainable ceasefire, prevent further loss of life, and put an end to the crisis and the tragic conditions faced by civilians in the Gaza Strip.
The UAE top diplomat reaffirmed the UAE’s support for international efforts aimed at securing the release of all hostages and detainees, while emphasising the importance of concerted global action to confront extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and to safeguard the lives of all civilians.
He further noted that the dire humanitarian situation of civilians in Gaza requires the mobilisation of all possible efforts to ensure the unimpeded and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, as well as all peoples of the region, for lasting security and stability. He underlined the importance of upholding the values of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity in the region to help realise the aspirations of its peoples for security, stability, prosperity, and sustainable development.
The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.
