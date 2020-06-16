Abdullah bin Zayed, US Ambassador review regional, global developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed ways of fostering the bilateral relations between the UAE and the United States, in a video call with John Rakolta Jr., US Ambassador to the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah and Ambassador Rakolta discussed the importance of boosting joint cooperation in various fields, including economic, commercial, investment, defence, and infrastructure.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, including the Palestinian issue and the situation in Libya.

They also reviewed the latest developments of the coronavirus pandemic and the efforts of the two countries to combat the novel virus.

Sheikh Abdullah and Rakolta also commended the joint efforts during the completion of the evacuation process of nationals of the two countries due to the pandemic.

The UAE Foreign Minister hailed the cooperation of the US community residing in the country and its commitment to the preventive and precautionary measures applied, stressing the UAE's keenness to provide all forms of support and care to it and to all residents of the country.

He also highlighted the UAE-US strategic relations and the joint work between the two friendly countries in various aspects, especially the efforts made to achieve security and stability in the middle East region and the world.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and US, emphasising his keenness to explore more opportunities in a way that realises the shared desire of both countries and benefit their peoples.

The US Ambassador, in turn, praised the pioneering role and great efforts undertaken by the UAE in dealing with the repercussions of the novel coronavirus and its keenness to provide care to all segments of society.

He also hailed the support provided by the UAE to various countries of the world to help them curb the spread on the virus.