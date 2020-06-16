UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, US Ambassador Review Regional, Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Ambassador review regional, global developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed ways of fostering the bilateral relations between the UAE and the United States, in a video call with John Rakolta Jr., US Ambassador to the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah and Ambassador Rakolta discussed the importance of boosting joint cooperation in various fields, including economic, commercial, investment, defence, and infrastructure.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, including the Palestinian issue and the situation in Libya.

They also reviewed the latest developments of the coronavirus pandemic and the efforts of the two countries to combat the novel virus.

Sheikh Abdullah and Rakolta also commended the joint efforts during the completion of the evacuation process of nationals of the two countries due to the pandemic.

The UAE Foreign Minister hailed the cooperation of the US community residing in the country and its commitment to the preventive and precautionary measures applied, stressing the UAE's keenness to provide all forms of support and care to it and to all residents of the country.

He also highlighted the UAE-US strategic relations and the joint work between the two friendly countries in various aspects, especially the efforts made to achieve security and stability in the middle East region and the world.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and US, emphasising his keenness to explore more opportunities in a way that realises the shared desire of both countries and benefit their peoples.

The US Ambassador, in turn, praised the pioneering role and great efforts undertaken by the UAE in dealing with the repercussions of the novel coronavirus and its keenness to provide care to all segments of society.

He also hailed the support provided by the UAE to various countries of the world to help them curb the spread on the virus.

Related Topics

World UAE United States Libya Middle East All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC denounces Houthis&#039; terrorist attacks on S ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 58 counterfeit Vallourec oil ..

20 minutes ago

PM would arrive today in Karachi for two-day offic ..

27 minutes ago

Man sentenced to jail for raping and sexually hara ..

43 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.04 million, de ..

50 minutes ago

IEA Expects Global Oil Demand to Decrease by 8.1Ml ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.