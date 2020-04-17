UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, U.S. Secretary Of State Discuss Strategic Bilateral Relations, Continued Cooperation To Counter COVID-19

Abdullah bin Zayed, U.S. Secretary of State discuss strategic bilateral relations, continued cooperation to counter COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation discussed with the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo the strategical bilateral relations between the UAE and U.S. and the international and the regional issues such as Yemen, Libya and Sudan.

In a phone call, the two senior officials also discussed ongoing cooperation between the UAE and US to protect the public health of citizens and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, and pledged continued joint efforts to contain the virus and combat its repercussions.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan recognised the actions taken by the U.S. government to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect the friendly people of the country.

Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised that a global pandemic such as this will require all countries in the world to work closely together to develop long-term solutions that protect the public’s health and minimise the economic impact of future virus outbreaks.

He noted that global humanitarian solidarity is the only path towards overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, stressing that the UAE, with directions from its prudent leadership, is keen to enhance the joint cooperation with all countries in the fight against COVID-19.

During his conversation with the U.S. Secretary of State, H.H. the Foreign Minister also reiterated the strategic ties that bring the UAE and US together, and the joint work being done to enhance, develop and promote those ties in a manner that yields goodness on the two friendly peoples.

