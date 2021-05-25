Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss efforts to maintain security and stability in the Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, discussed means to boost security and stability in the middle East, in light of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement.

During a phone call on Monday, Sheikh Abdullah and Blinken talked about the importance of establishing trust between Hamas and Israel, and finding a comprehensive solution to ensure lasting peace and a better life for their peoples, commending the tireless efforts that led to the ceasefire.

The two top diplomats highlighted the solid strategic relations between the UAE and the US, and the expanding UAE-US cooperation in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the deep UAE-US bilateral ties and the joint efforts they made to achieve stability and maintain peace and security around the world.

He further asserted the UAE's unwavering commitment to maintain security and stability in the region and support international efforts towards that goal, pointing out that such stability is the foundation stone of sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah concluded by praising the US's support of the Abraham Accords and their efforts to highlight its key role in ensuring stability and achieving peace, expressing his hope for a brighter future built on tolerance and coexistence in the region.