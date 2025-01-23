Abdullah Bin Zayed, US Secretary Of State Discuss Strategic Relations Over Phone
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 03:31 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today discussed with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the strategic relations between the two countries during a phone call.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also congratulated Rubio on his appointment as the US Secretary of State and wished him success.
He expressed his eagerness to work with Rubio to enhance the friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and the US, contributing to regional and international peace and security.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the dynamic and evolving nature of the UAE-US strategic relationship, rooted in a long history of constructive collaboration that advances the shared interests of both nations and fosters development and prosperity for their peoples.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Rubio also reviewed regional and global developments and efforts to combat extremism and hatred, promote tolerance and coexistence, and support worldwide peace, stability and development.
