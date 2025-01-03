Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations Over Phone

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral relations over phone

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 2nd January, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call today with Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The two top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and avenues of cooperation in various fields that serve the shared interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

They also reviewed several issues related to bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including economic, trade, and investment areas.

