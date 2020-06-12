Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, German Ambassadors, Afghan Consul-General in repatriating their nationals from UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has valued the efforts made by Russian Ambassador Sergei Kuznetsov, German Ambassador Ernst Peter Fischer, and Afghan Consul General Masood Azizi, to repatriate their respective nationals from the UAE over the past period.

This came over video calls the H.H. Sheikh Abdullah had with the three diplomats to the UAE, wherein he thanked them for all their cooperation and support for the Ministry's efforts to streamline the return of their nationals back home.

He noted that their collaboration underlines the necessity of ensuring concerted action and collaborative environment in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with the ultimate goal of ensuring safety and security for all nations of the world.

The UAE's top diplomat also hailed the privileged relations with the three nations and the UAE's determination to sustain cooperation with them across various fields.

Attending the calls were Khalid Belhoul Al Falasi, Undersecretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Dubai office of MoFAIC.