Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening cooperation, partnership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today Bui Thanh Son, Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Bui Thanh Son discussed ways to develop ties in all fields for the benefit of the two nations and peoples.

The two top diplomats discussed the two countries' efforts to enhance cooperation in the trade, investment, and economic fields as part of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two friendly nations.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, praising the growing and evolving relations between the UAE and Vietnam.

He also affirmed the commitment to building bridges of positive and fruitful cooperation with Vietnam to achieve the developmental priorities of both countries and bring prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also tackled a number of topics related to the agenda of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the important role of the World Government Summit in shaping shared visions on global challenges and establishing a model for multilateral international cooperation aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable development for all nations

In attendance were Dr. Bader Abdullah Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.