- Home
- Middle East
- Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening cooperation, partnership
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Discuss Strengthening Cooperation, Partnership
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 07:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today Bui Thanh Son, Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai.
During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Bui Thanh Son discussed ways to develop ties in all fields for the benefit of the two nations and peoples.
The two top diplomats discussed the two countries' efforts to enhance cooperation in the trade, investment, and economic fields as part of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two friendly nations.
Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, praising the growing and evolving relations between the UAE and Vietnam.
He also affirmed the commitment to building bridges of positive and fruitful cooperation with Vietnam to achieve the developmental priorities of both countries and bring prosperity and well-being to their peoples.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also tackled a number of topics related to the agenda of the World Government Summit in Dubai.
Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the important role of the World Government Summit in shaping shared visions on global challenges and establishing a model for multilateral international cooperation aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable development for all nations
In attendance were Dr. Bader Abdullah Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..
Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal
China battery giant CATL starts Hong Kong listing process
Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic ..
Business community expects streamline trade procedures, elimination of non-tarif ..
South Punjab tightens surveillance to curb smuggling in tribal belt
PU to produce market-based graduates: VC
Meeting deliberates on Animal Health & Veterinary Public Health Bill 2024
KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initiative to promote green future
CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2,375 trained youth abroad
Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Industrial Estate issues
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening cooperation, partnership2 minutes ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to address global wate ..47 minutes ago
-
Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic relations, partnersh ..47 minutes ago
-
Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships1 hour ago
-
Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to increase investment ..1 hour ago
-
SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices1 hour ago
-
Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE1 hour ago
-
UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in Arab region: UN off ..1 hour ago
-
OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transformation2 hours ago
-
AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 20252 hours ago
-
UAE President bids farewell to King of Bahrain upon departure2 hours ago
-
Eswatini to qualify 300,000 programmers for digital job market in copperation with UAE: Minister of ..2 hours ago