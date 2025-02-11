Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Discuss Strengthening Cooperation, Partnership

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening cooperation, partnership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today Bui Thanh Son, Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Bui Thanh Son discussed ways to develop ties in all fields for the benefit of the two nations and peoples.

The two top diplomats discussed the two countries' efforts to enhance cooperation in the trade, investment, and economic fields as part of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two friendly nations.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, praising the growing and evolving relations between the UAE and Vietnam.

He also affirmed the commitment to building bridges of positive and fruitful cooperation with Vietnam to achieve the developmental priorities of both countries and bring prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also tackled a number of topics related to the agenda of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the important role of the World Government Summit in shaping shared visions on global challenges and establishing a model for multilateral international cooperation aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable development for all nations

In attendance were Dr. Bader Abdullah Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Vietnam All Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sig ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..

47 minutes ago
 Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the P ..

Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal

41 minutes ago
 China battery giant CATL starts Hong Kong listing ..

China battery giant CATL starts Hong Kong listing process

21 minutes ago
 Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country ..

Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic ..

47 minutes ago
 Business community expects streamline trade proced ..

Business community expects streamline trade procedures, elimination of non-tarif ..

21 minutes ago
South Punjab tightens surveillance to curb smuggli ..

South Punjab tightens surveillance to curb smuggling in tribal belt

21 minutes ago
 PU to produce market-based graduates: VC

PU to produce market-based graduates: VC

41 minutes ago
 Meeting deliberates on Animal Health & Veterinary ..

Meeting deliberates on Animal Health & Veterinary Public Health Bill 2024

21 minutes ago
 KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initia ..

KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initiative to promote green future

32 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2 ..

CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2,375 trained youth abroad

32 minutes ago
 Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Indust ..

Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Industrial Estate issues

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East