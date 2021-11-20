UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Visits Abu Dhabi Art

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Art

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, visited the 13th edition of Abu Dhabi Art.

Held under the patronage H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Abu Dhabi Art opened in-person at Manarat Al Saadiyat on 17th November and concludes on 21st November, 2021, with 49 galleries from 19 countries, representing 190 artists from around the world.

Sheikh Abdullah toured the galleries and received a briefing about the various artworks.

He also lauded the broad participation in the exhibition, which will host 14 new showrooms this year, with works from Colombia, France, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Turkey and the UAE.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs saw the unique artistic experiences showcased in the exhibition. He stressed, "The arts are the mirror that highlight the civilised face of the country and reflect the values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity which are deeply rooted in our society."

Alongside the galleries, Abu Dhabi Art offers a rich curated fair programme experience, including a Performing Arts Programme and the Beyond: Emerging Artists programme, which provides a platform for bright, young talent.

