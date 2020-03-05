UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Visits ‘Dubai Club For People Of Determination’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed visits ‘Dubai Club for People of Determination’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, visited the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

His Highness was accompanied by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah launched a new brand of luxury chocolates, named 'Kafi'. The chocolates are produced by people of determination as part of nation-wide efforts to provide persons with disabilities work opportunities and skills development.

Sheikh Abdullah also inaugurated a hall at the centre that utilises sensory integration therapy methods to assist individuals with sensory integration disorders by exposing them to sensory stimulation in a structured, repetitive way.

Sensory integration is a term that has been used to describe processes in the brain that allow individuals to take information received from the five senses - touch, sight, hearing, smell and taste - organise it, and respond appropriately.

A first of its kind in the country, the hall aims to assist over 100 children with sensory integration disorders as well as children on the autism spectrum.

