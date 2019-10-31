Abdullah bin Zayed visits King Saud University in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation recently visited King Saud University in Riyadh.

His Highness was joined with Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and members of the UAE delegation accompanying him.

They were received upon their arrival at the University's headquarters by Dr. Badran bin Abdulrahman Al Omar, the University's Rector, and Dr. Inas bint Suleiman bin Mohammed Al Issa, Director of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

The two sides discussed a number of issues of common interest in the education sector including ongoing cooperation between universities in both countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation proceeded to tour the University premises, which began with a visit to the King Salman Central library, where His Highness held a discussion session with the students.

The delegation also visited the University Dental Hospital and the King Khalid University Hospital where they were briefed on the departments, clinics and services they provide.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Abdullah said the University is a pioneering educational facility which helps young Saudis develop their skills according the highest standards.

His Highness also praised the Saudi students who have shown great ambition and keenness to move forward in their educational journey as part of the prestigious institution that "gives them the tools and skills necessary to keep pace with the requirements of the labour market and the Kingdom's vision to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development in all sectors."

Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation and expertise exchange between universities, based on the historical relations and distinguished partnerships the two countries share.