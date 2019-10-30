Abdullah bin Zayed visits Misk Foundation in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has visited the Mohammed bin Salman Charitable Foundation "Misk Foundation", in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Bader Al-Assaker, Chairman of Misk Initiatives Centre, along with Sheikh Shakboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs was briefed on the various initiatives offered by the Misk Foundation in the fields of knowledge such as culture, media, education and technology.

He commended the pioneering initiatives and projects implemented by a group of ambitious Saudi youth, who found in this leading institution an ideal platform to unleash their energies and creativity.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE and Saudi Arabia, based on their solid historical ties, share their visions on the importance of investing in youth and building a prosperous future for them.

He added that the achievements of the Misk Foundation are the result of the hard work and great efforts of the young people, whose wise leadership gave them confidence and provided them with the required tools to achieve excellence.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for Misk’s mission and hailed the efforts of the Foundation's leadership and administration, especially its founder and Chairman Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

He also commended the Foundation's projects, both within and outside Saudi Arabia, and its achievements since its inception.

Misk Foundation, established by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is a non-profit foundation devoted to cultivate and encourage learning and leadership in youth for a better future in Saudi Arabia. It focuses on the country’s youth and provides various means to foster and empower talents, creative potential, and innovation and create a healthy environment for them to grow and develop. Misk also seeks to pave the way towards opportunities in the fields of art and science.

Misk Foundation invests in empowering youth in four main pillars; education, media, culture and technology. Misk Foundation pursues these goals by both establishing programmes and partnering with local and global organisations in diverse fields. Through a variety of incubators, Misk is helping to develop the intellectual capital and unleash the potential of Saudi youth.

The Foundation’s name ‘Misk’ (in English ‘musk’) is derived from the heart of our Arab and Islamic heritage. That ancient perfume has been used for centuries as a symbol of generosity and benevolence.