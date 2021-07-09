Abdullah bin Zayed visits new building of UAE Mission at UN

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, visited the new building of the Permanent Mission of the UAE at the United Nations (UN), located in Midtown Manhattan in New York City, a short distance from the UN Headquarters.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation and pride in the mission team and their tireless efforts during the UAE candidacy for the UN Security Council (UNSC) membership.

"The UAE is looking forward during its UNSC membership (2022 - 2023) to work with its partners at the UN to reach solutions for current global challenges and explore prospects for a promising future for the generations to come,'' he said.

He affirmed the UAE's commitment to an active and effective role in the UNSC and assume its responsibilities for establishing the pillars of international peace and security, enhance multilateral action and support international efforts towards achieving inclusive and sustainable development for communities.

He added that the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, had laid the foundations of the UAE foreign policy which is based on adherence to the UN Charter, extending bridges of cooperation and friendship with all countries and this policy is now being pursued with the support and care of the country's leadership.

Through this policy, the country seeks to elevate and promote values of tolerance and coexistence, and encourage inclusion and innovation, and support the aspirations of the people for peace, stability, development and prosperity.

The building has been awarded the LEED Gold level and consists of nine floors, with a height of 145 feet, in a total area of 80,000 square feet. It includes offices equipped with the latest technologies and amenities designed to create a modern and distinctive work environment. The building was completed and began operations in April 2021, taking into account the highest sustainability standards such as energy and water savings, CO2 emissions reduction and indoor air quality improvement.

The design of the building is also inspired by the architectural style of Manhattan, with the addition of the characteristics of the Emirati identity, as the project will be an enduring legacy of the UAE in New York City.