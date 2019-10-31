Abdullah bin Zayed visits Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has visited the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed was accompanied by Sheikh Shakboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Abdullah was received, upon his arrival at the Institute's headquarters, by Dr. Abdullah Al Salama, Director-General of the Institute, and a number of faculty members and officials.

His Highness toured the Institute's facilities and was briefed on its activities in the fields of training, studies and research and its role as a knowledge beacon to serve the Saudi diplomacy.

Later, His Highness held a discussion session with the students affiliated to the diploma programme at the Institute in addition to a number of diplomats of the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his pride in visiting the Institute, which, he said "bears the name of a person dear to all, Prince Saud Al-Faisal, one of the pioneers of Arab diplomacy and a unique model of a Foreign Minister with great wisdom and statesmanship". He also praised his great achievements in serving his homeland and the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies aims to build and develop the skills and capabilities of the staff of the Saudi Foreign Ministry by organising one-year training courses for young stuff accepted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.