DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Denis Moncada Colindres, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua, at Expo 2020 Dubai, to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation.

The two ministers also exchanged views on an array of the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Colindres' visit to the UAE, expressing his hope that the visit would contribute to furthering joint cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The two sides reviewed the UAE's organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, Nicaragua's participation in the prominent global event, and its role in promoting collective international action and stimulating global economic growth.