UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Welcomes Resumption Of Diplomatic Relations Between Bahrain And Qatar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Qatar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, welcomed the agreement to resume diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Qatar, stressing that it is an important step towards supporting the efforts to advance joint Gulf action, for a brighter future for the GCC countries to achieve prosperity and benefit the two nations in serving their common interests.

His Highness wished both countries further prosperity and development.

Related Topics

Qatar Bahrain Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC ..

Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC call for supporting children o ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transactions Thursday

10 hours ago
 AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end o ..

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of January 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.