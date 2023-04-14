Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Qatar

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, welcomed the agreement to resume diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Qatar, stressing that it is an important step towards supporting the efforts to advance joint Gulf action, for a brighter future for the GCC countries to achieve prosperity and benefit the two nations in serving their common interests.

His Highness wished both countries further prosperity and development.