(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 28th August 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed with Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, WEF, ways of enhancing cooperation, particularly in economic, investment and commercial fields.

This came over a phone call today, wherein they discussed the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts to contain its economic fallouts, and underlined the importance of accelerating the exchange of expertise and knowledge and intensifying advanced coronavirus detection tests as well as supporting international efforts to develop a vaccine against the novel virus.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of the WEF as a key platform for partnerships and initiatives and a driver for enabling business environment and for accelerating economic development. He expressed UAE's keenness to strengthen its partnership with the WEF.

Brende praised the UAE's pioneering regional and international stature and lauded its partnership with the WEF.

He also commended the peace accord between the UAE and the State of Israel and its role in the region's stability and economic development.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked the President of the WEF and stressed the role played by the Forum in the sustainable development of the communities.