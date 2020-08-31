UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abolishing Boycott Law ‘historic’ Decision, US-Israel Delegation To Create Basis Of Normalisation: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:15 PM

Abolishing boycott law ‘historic’ decision, US-Israel delegation to create basis of normalisation: Official

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2020 (WAM) The decision made by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday to abolish the Israel Boycott Law was "historic" and "showed real leadership," a top Israeli official told Emirates news Agency, WAM, today.

"The important decision to abolish the boycott on Israel and Israeli companies is an important step towards normalisation. The UAE President [Sheikh] Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took a historic decision that shows real leadership," Lior Haiat, Spokesperson for Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Following the abolition of the Israel Boycott Law, individuals and companies in the UAE may enter into agreements with bodies or individuals residing in Israel or belonging to it by their nationality, in terms of commercial, financial operations, or any other dealings of any nature.

A top-level US-Israel delegation headed by US President’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, has arrived in the UAE this afternoon, three weeks after the UAE-Israel peace accord was announced.

Haiat said this delegation "will create the basis of the future of the normalisation accords."

"We hope that it would be a quick process [the normalisation] and within a few weeks or months we would be able to see the fruits of this process," he added.

The top Israeli official, who worked as his country’s consul-general in Miami, US, between 2016-2019, said that the delegation will discuss with the Emirati officials diplomatic relations, tourism, science and space, trade and investments, as well as cultural and health research.

"The idea is to build the infrastructure of the relationship between the countries and between the peoples," he continued.

"The UAE and Israel are two of the most innovative countries in the region. There is a lot of potential for cooperation in science and research, and also in trade and tourism."

Related Topics

Israel UAE Abu Dhabi Miami May August 2020 Top

Recent Stories

UAE makes significant progress in combating money ..

6 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat angry over Karachi situation

11 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and S ..

21 minutes ago

PSX Regional Head visits LCCI

26 minutes ago

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht appea ..

41 minutes ago

Building collapses in sialkot

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.