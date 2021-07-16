UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aboul Gheit, Guterres Discuss Regional Developments

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Aboul Gheit, Guterres discuss regional developments

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit - on the sidelines of his visit to New York - and UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, have explored the latest regional developments and ways of coordinating positions regarding them.

In a statement today by the Arab League regarding the situation in Libya, Aboul Gheit affirmed the league's support for the path led by the UN envoy Ján Kubiš for positive outcomes from the Libyan political dialogue, stressing the importance of the commitment of all parties to hold the elections on their scheduled date, which is 24th December, and provide support to the Government of National Unity to carry out its tasks in this regard.

The statement said that the talks also touched on the developments of the situation in Lebanon following the apology of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri for forming the government, as there was consensus between the two sides on what this apology represents as "a warning sign for the situation in Lebanon".

Aboul Gheit expressed his hope that the international community would be able to help the Lebanese people cross this crisis, which is the most serious since the end of the civil war in 1990.

The statement explained that the meeting also dealt with developments in dealing with the "Renaissance Dam" file, as Abul Gheit affirmed the firm position of the Arab League in supporting the demands of Egypt and Sudan to reach a binding legal agreement that would prevent the Ethiopian party from filling and operating the Renaissance Dam without the approval of both countries.

Aboul Gheit commended the United Nations for providing technical support to the African Union to enable it to carry out the task entrusted to it in supervising the negotiations.

Related Topics

United Nations Egypt Visit Dam New York Sudan Lebanon Libya December All From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

PM says he will bring cricket to Uzbekistan

12 minutes ago

Pakistan to play re-conciliatory role for peace in ..

18 minutes ago

U.S. import, export prices up in June

10 minutes ago

EU disease agency predicts spike in Covid cases by ..

10 minutes ago

AU urges push on continental integration to drive ..

10 minutes ago

Sri Lanka skipper Perera injured for India series

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.