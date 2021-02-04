UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aboul Gheit Thanks UAE For Supporting Human Fraternity Document

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for supporting Human Fraternity Document

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, thanked the UAE for supporting the launch of the Human Fraternity Document in 2019, which was signed by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.

He described the document as a key step towards mutual coexistence and interfaith dialogue.

In his statement today, Aboul Gheit stressed his keenness to participate in the first edition of the Human Fraternity Forum, held today via video conferencing on 4th February, 2021, attended by several world leaders, including Maria Espinosa, Former President of the UN General Assembly.

Aboul Gheit said that the Human Fraternity Forum is a creative initiative, and recent global events have demonstrated that there is an urgent need for such initiatives.

He then congratulated Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), and Latifa Ibn Ziaten for winning the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Aboul Gheit also addressed the current risks facing the world, including the rise of extremist and populist groups and the role of social media in promoting hate speech, stressing that extremist discourse should be addressed through education programmes and the modernisation of religious discourse.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Education Social Media UAE February 2019 Church Muslim Arab

Recent Stories

China's Foreign Ministry Demands Apology From BBC ..

1 minute ago

New Delhi Says Gifted 5.6Mln Doses of India-Made C ..

1 minute ago

Modi trying to engineer demographic change in IOJK ..

1 minute ago

Iraqi Airways trainee killed in Greece plane crash ..

1 minute ago

Opposition main hurdle in progress, prosperity of ..

12 minutes ago

PPP urges Intl. community to stop Indian brutaliti ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.