Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for supporting Human Fraternity Document

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, thanked the UAE for supporting the launch of the Human Fraternity Document in 2019, which was signed by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.

He described the document as a key step towards mutual coexistence and interfaith dialogue.

In his statement today, Aboul Gheit stressed his keenness to participate in the first edition of the Human Fraternity Forum, held today via video conferencing on 4th February, 2021, attended by several world leaders, including Maria Espinosa, Former President of the UN General Assembly.

Aboul Gheit said that the Human Fraternity Forum is a creative initiative, and recent global events have demonstrated that there is an urgent need for such initiatives.

He then congratulated Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), and Latifa Ibn Ziaten for winning the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Aboul Gheit also addressed the current risks facing the world, including the rise of extremist and populist groups and the role of social media in promoting hate speech, stressing that extremist discourse should be addressed through education programmes and the modernisation of religious discourse.